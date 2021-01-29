Police fear woman missing from South Side home was kidnapped

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a woman who disappeared from a South Side home.

Police responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. Friday from someone at a home in the 5900 block of Fairgreen.

A man inside the home told KSAT 12 News his girlfriend was taken at gunpoint by another woman. (KSAT 12 News)

“There is an indication that she might be in danger or she was taken against her will, and that’s why we’re going to any means necessary to try to locate this young lady,” said Sgt. Garay.

Officers searched the area overnight but came up empty-handed.

Garay and his team then arrived after daylight to continue the search.

Police used their E. A. G. L. E. helicopter to search the neighborhood. (KSAT 12 News)

He said officers received some conflicting information, so they were not able to release the woman’s name or description right away.

However, a preliminary police report said she’s in her 20s.

A man who answered the door at the home where she was last seen told KSAT 12 News that the missing woman is his girlfriend, and that she was taken at gunpoint by another woman.

Officers spoke with him again late Friday morning but were not able to get a lot of answers.

Ad

Still, Garay said police are taking the report seriously.

“When there is any indication that somebody is in danger, our job is to protect and serve,” he said.

At one point overnight, officers believed they had located a cellphone that is connected to the case. They say it gave off a signal on the Northwest Side of town. Officers searched the area around the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center but did not find anything.