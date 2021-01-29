VIA to host virtual public meetings for proposed service changes

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will host two virtual public hearings to seek the community’s input regarding service improvements proposed for implementation on May 3.

VIA officials said the enhancements will increase frequency to meet ridership demand and maintain social distancing.

The following service changes are proposed to improve frequency on the routes:

651 Deco District/Castle Hills: Frequency on weekdays is proposed to increase from 60 minutes to 45 minutes

502 Thousand Oaks & 602 North Star/Medical Center: Frequency on weekdays is proposed to increase from 60 to 30 minutes

10 Naco/Broadway & 51/Nogalitos: Frequency on weekdays is proposed to increase from 30 to 20 minutes

25 East Commerce & 75 West Commerce: Frequency on weekdays is proposed to increase from 20 to 15 minutes

25 East Commerce to Royal View: Re-implement route extension during peak periods only

Both meetings will feature a presentation and overview. The first meeting will be conducted in English on Feb. 2, and the second meeting will be held in Spanish on Feb. 10.

Community members may join the meetings online or by phone at 1-855-925-2801 with meeting code 8005.

Verbal comments will be accepted during the online public meeting. Each person will have up to three minutes to speak. Comments submitted will be reviewed by VIA.

Public comments can be submitted in the following ways:

