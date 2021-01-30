San Antonio Fire Department mourns fire engineer who died from medical condition

Fire Engineer David Pearson Jr. succumbed to a medical condition, according to a social media post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is mourning of one of their own on Friday.

Pearson Jr. is survived by his wife and three children. His funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Today, we mourn the loss of one of our own. Sadly, Fire Engineer David Pearson Jr. succumbed to a medical condition. ... Posted by San Antonio Fire Department on Friday, January 29, 2021

“Our entire SAFD family sends our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in eternal peace brother,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Further details are limited at this time.

