Comal County reports 13 new COVID-19 fatalities; death toll rises to 255

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County health officials on Monday reported 13 new COVID-19 fatalities. The death toll now stands at 255.

Two of the victims were in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, four in their 80s and two in their 90s, health officials said.

According to a per capita map, the fatality rate in Comal County is 22 per 100,000, which is exceptionally higher than Bexar County (16 per 100,000) and Texas (15 per 100,000).

Health officials also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 8,144 cases. There are also 75 COVID-19 recoveries reported Monday in the county, for a total of 7,269.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 58 COVID-19 patients, with 26 in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s hotline at 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.

The Comal County COVID-19 Vaccine Standby List is now full and closed.

Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the State of Texas vaccination plan, can check the county’s website and Facebook page for information on when that Standby List will reopen for registration.

Vaccines will be distributed to the public as they are received by Comal County and according to state distribution guidelines.

