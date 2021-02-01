Man killed in hit-and-run in parking lot of East Side apartment complex, police say

San Antonio police say a man was found dead in the parking lot of an east side apartment complex early Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of an East Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers were called around around 4:30 a.m. to the Ivy Apartments in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane, not far from South W.W. White Road after receiving word of a disturbance.

According to police, as officers were leaving they found a man deceased in the parking lot with a tire track across his body.

Police said they believe the man was hit by a car and that the driver sped off. Investigators say they found a license plate near the man.

A resident of the apartment complex helped police to identify the victim, saying that knew the 27-year-old victim and that he would stay with him from time to time. The ID of the man killed has not been released.