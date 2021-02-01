SAFD suspects homeless people started fire at abandoned North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The city’s homeless population is suspected of starting a fire at an abandoned home on the city’s North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Cliffwood Drive, not far from West Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the boarded up home had flames on the right side of the house. The home was boarded except for a door in the back where some homeless people had broken into, fire officials said.

The fire spread throughout the attic of the home. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the next-door neighbor’s boat was burnt by the flames, firefighters said.

Damage to the home is estimated at $70,000 to $80,000.

Fire investigators are now working to determine the exact cause of the fire.