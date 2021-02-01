San Antonio police searching for 2 men on bicycles in copper theft on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say two men on bicycles are the subjects of a search on the city’s Southwest Side early Monday morning.

SAPD said the pair broke into a building in the 400 block of Citrus Avenue near Port San Antonio and stole a couple loads of copper wiring around 5 a.m.

Police said the copper wire was located in barrels and that they did not take it out of any of the machines or equipment. A monetary value of the theft was not given.

Investigators said an employee tried to stop the robbers, but they still got away. The SAPD helicopter flew over the scene briefly, but did not find anyone.

The men were last seen pedaling away on bicycles, police said.