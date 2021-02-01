Towel hung on bathroom light fixture causes fire at North Side apartment complex, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters put out a fire at a North Side apartment complex late Sunday night, San Antonio fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at the Arriba En Blanco Apartments in the 5200 block of Blanco Road, not far from Jackson Keller Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found smoke in two apartments. They said they at first believed the fire to be mechanical in nature, but later found the fire was caused by a towel hung on a light fixture in a bathroom.

Firefighters found the smoldering towel and were able to put out the fire. No one was hurt.

Fire officials said there was no serious damage to the apartments. A damage estimate was not given.