New Braunfels police searching for suspect in 2 overnight robberies

New Braunfels police officers are searching for a person accused in a pair of robberies on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Image: City of New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels police officers are searching for a person accused of two robberies that happened 20 minutes apart overnight.

The first robbery happened at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of FM 306, authorities said.

In that incident, a man walked into the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register. He left with an unknown amount of money, police said.

The second robbery occurred 20 minutes later at the Sac-n-Pac in the 1400 block of Hwy 46 South.

Police said the suspect also showed a firearm and left with an unknown amount of cash from the register.

The suspect is in his 20s and was seen in a red beanie, black sweatshirt, tan pants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect.

Tips can be made by calling 830-620-TIPS (8477), visiting comalcrimestoppers.org or by using the P3 Tips app.

