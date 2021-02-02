San Antonio police investigating after teenager is shot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the leg on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 4500 block of Schertz Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Thousand Oaks Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers first thought the shooting may have been self-inflicted, but now they say they are looking for a male suspect.

Police said they are also not sure if the shooting was accidental or an intentional shooting.

The victim, a female in her late teens, was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and EMS responded to the call.