Two men arrested in connection with weekend shootings involving BCSO deputies

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a pair of weekend shootings involving deputies.

The first shooting took place at 10:38 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Muddy Peak in far west Bexar County, where according to BCSO officials, Daniel McCloud, 38, pointed two handguns at sheriff’s deputies. Two deputies fired their weapons at McCloud several times, officials said.

Despite being wounded, McCloud tried to drive away in his vehicle, but instead made a run for it, BCSO officials said. He was taken into custody by deputies, who placed tourniquets on his wounds. McCloud was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

The second shooting happened about 12 hours later in the 4600 block of Southwest Military Drive.

BCSO officials said deputies attempted to stop a man who was driving recklessly. But the driver, identified as Samuel Eric Castillo, 19, didn’t stop and led the deputies on a chase. At one point during the chase, Castillo pointed a handgun at deputies, BCSO officials said.

The chase ended in the 6500 block of Westfield Boulevard, where Castillo got out of the vehicle and pointed his weapon at deputies, BCSO officials said. Moments later, one deputy fired several times at Castillo, hitting him in the upper torso.

Castillo was taken into custody and transported to University Hospital. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest.

