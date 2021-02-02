You can still be in the stands at Spurs games this season with a fan cutout

SAN ANTONIO – Love the Silver and Black and wish you could be at the games to cheer them on this season? Well, you can ... sort of.

You can purchase and create your own personal cutout that will get its own seat at the AT&T Center during games.

Pictures of the cutouts and their seat location inside the arena will be emailed to purchasers and you can take your cutout home at the end of the season.

According to the San Antonio Spurs Fan Club, purchasing the cutout now guarantees your seat in the lower level.

Additionally, the fan club said, a limited number of Spurs Family cutouts are now available for purchase. A portion of the net proceeds from each cutout will be donated to Spurs Give.

According to the fan club, the “cutouts will be displayed for remaining home games without fans. When fans return to the AT&T Center, we will re-evaluate if cutouts will be displayed/relocated, etc.”

For more information, click here or Email spursfamilycutouts@spurs.com with any questions.

Ad

WHAT TO WEAR:

Wear your favorite Spurs gear.

Make sure your shirt or jersey doesn’t blend in with your background.

Avoid glares and shadows if you wear glasses or a hat.

WHERE TO STAND:

Solid backgrounds are best.

Make sure personal or private information is out of sight.

HOW TO SNAP YOUR PICTURE:

Selfies are NOT recommended. Have someone take your photo or set a timer on your camera.

For best results, stand 3-4 feet from the camera and snap the picture at eye level.

Include some space around your head and shoulders and take the photo from the waist up.

Take the photo in a vertical (portrait) format and submit the photo in the largest possible size.

Don’t raise your arms above your shoulders. They will be cropped out.

PHOTO SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

Offensive or inappropriate messaging/hang gestures will not be accepted.

One person per cutout.

No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans or other branding.

No personal identification such as names, email addresses, license plates, phone numbers, or street addresses.

No names, likenesses, photographs identifying a person without permission.

No political statements, logos, slogans or political content.

No alcohol, drugs, tobacco or firearms/weapons can be seen in your photo.

No offensive or negative references to any NBA team or NBA player.

No opposing team jerseys or team colors will be accepted.

Related: Spurs will continue playing without fans in stands as COVID-19 trends worsen in San Antonio