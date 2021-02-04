Man, 19, charged with murder after fatally shooting ‘longtime’ friend on Northwest Side, police say

Joan Francisco Paulino, 19, has been charged with murder, according to San Antonio Police. Image: Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man is now behind bars and charged with murder after San Antonio police say he fatally shot one of his longtime friends on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to an arrest affidavit, Joan Francisco Paulino has been charged in the death of 19-year-old Michael Garcia-Sanchez.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in the 9100 block of Roquefort Drive, not far from New Guilbeau Road and Loop 1604.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Garcia-Sanchez unresponsive in the roadway and determined he had been struck in the upper body by gunfire, according to an arrest affidavit.

The San Antonio police helicopter hovered over the scene and officers witnessed a vehicle leave the area.

The helicopter followed it and police determined it was the suspect’s vehicle that was on the move.

The suspect and three other men in the vehicle appeared to be “disposing of an unknown object” before arriving back at the crime scene where they were taken into custody, according to the affidavit.

Officers recovered Paulino’s gun from his vehicle and they found multiple shell casings at the crime scene and in the roadway, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Paulino and Garcia-Sanchez were longtime friends.

During an interview with police, Paulino initially claimed that an unknown vehicle had pulled up and shot Garcia-Sanchez. However, after taking a break in the interview, police said Paulino called his mother and Garcia-Sanchez’s mother and confessed that he had fatally shot Garcia-Sanchez.

Paulino was booked Thursday and is charged with murder. His bond is set at $500,000 and his pre-hearing is set for March 9, according to Bexar County Court records.

