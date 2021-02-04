You can book a free stay in a dumpster for your ex on Valentine’s Day

Are you looking to get sweet yet discreet revenge on your ex this Valentine’s Day? Then look no further.

You can reserve an exclusive overnight stay for your ex in a dumpster this year and put them “right where they belong,” while you have the chance to stay in a luxurious penthouse suite, according to Hotels.com’s seasonal promotion.

Of course, the dumpster stay is figurative, but you still make the booking online and have a chance at winning an overnight stay for yourself.

All you’ll need to do is visit Hotel.com’s website and enter your name, last name, email address, explain “why your ex was trash” and describe your dream hotel stay. Then click “submit” and stay tuned.

Fifteen people will win $300 Hotel.com gift codes in the promotion, which can be put toward an overnight stay at a hotel of your choosing. Winners will be notified via email at 4 p.m., Friday, February 12, according to the website. You can learn more here.

If you’re looking to get revenge on your ex in another creative way this year, check out San Antonio Zoo’s “Cry me a Cockroach” fundraising event.

You can purchase a live cockroach for $5 or a frozen rat for $25 in your ex’s honor and San Antonio Zoo staff will serve it up to birds, reptiles and mammals to eat.

And it’s for a good cause, as the proceeds will go toward funding the expansion of the zoo’s jaguar habitat with a connected overhead catwalk.

To learn more about the promotion or how to participate, click here.

