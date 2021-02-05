Firefighters battle fire, wind at Southeast Side home, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters had to fight two of nature’s elements battling a blaze at a Southeast Side home early Friday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called just after 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Schley Avenue, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and Steves Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming from the roof of the home. No one lived inside the home, but a man was living in a detached garage behind it, fire officials said.

Firefighters battled 20 mph winds just to keep the fire from spreading, but were eventually able to put the fire out. The fire at the main house was fought defensively and a house next door which had heat damage was fought offensively, firefighters said.

Damage to the home is estimated at $90,000. No one was hurt.

Arson investigators have been called in to help determine the cause, because it appears the fire started in the kitchen and the most recent tenants moved out just last week, fire officials said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units responded to the fire.