Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 6: Leaders report 625 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Saturday night.

Nirenberg reported 181,011 total COVID-19 cases and 2,208 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 625 new cases as of Saturday. Eleven new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,147.

City officials also reported that 969 patients are hospitalized, 373 are in the intensive care unit and 193 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 55% of ventilators available.

