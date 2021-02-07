San Antonio police arrest man in East Side church shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

San Antonio police arrested a man in connection with a shooting at an East Side church event on Sunday that left a child injured and a man hospitalized, San Antonio police said.

According to police, detectives obtained several aggravated assault with deadly weapon warrants for Ronald Robinson.

Robinson, 20, was arrested on Monday afternoon near downtown, police said.

After the shooting on Sunday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said he was confident investigators had leads in the shooting case that would help them arrest a suspect “sooner rather than later.”

According to a statement by the department on social media, the arrest was part of a joint operation between the TAG Unit, East SAFFE and the U.S. Marshals.

GREAT WORK by Homicide, the TAG Unit, East SAFFE and the US Marshals. Yesterday, Chief McManus said he was confident that an arrest would be made sooner than later for yesterday's senseless shooting that left a young child and adult injured on the 3100 blk. of Martin Luther King.

Original:

A shooting at a church event on the East Side left a 6-year-old boy injured and another man in critical condition, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of WW White and Martin Luther King Drive.

Chief McManus said an event was going on at the Greater Faith Institutional Church when a 24/25-year-old man, his girlfriend and his son were in their vehicle and pulled into the church parking lot.

That’s when a man who was hiding under a tree approached the vehicle, pulled a gun and opened fire, police said. The 6-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder but is expected to be okay, according to McManus.

The man in the vehicle, who’s identity hasn’t yet been released, was shot and critically injured.

McManus said the shooting was targeted at the man in the vehicle and that it was not a random act.

The department is still following leads to find the suspect and McManus said he hopes to close the case sooner rather than later.

“All of the violence throughout this city is stepping over the line, but when you do it at a church event, that’s pretty much unheard of. We are going to stop at nothing to capture that individual,” McManus said. “This is uncalled for insanity that someone would be brazen enough to do this, on a Sunday afternoon, at a church event.”

District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan issued the following statement in regards to the incident:

“To violate the normal arrangement in a place of prayer and worship is inadmissible interference in the affairs of the church, entire community, city and state. The disrespect for innocent human lives is inhuman and repulsive. The majority of upstanding citizens in the community strive for a safe place to live. In order to flush out the immoral inhumane acts of violence we as a community must band together. As Chief of Police William McManus stated at the scene of the crime calling it ‘uncalled for insanity’ and ‘will pull out all the stops to capture this individual sooner than later.’ The weakling destruction can no longer go uncounted for,” Andrews-Sullivan said.

The information so far is preliminary and subject to change. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

