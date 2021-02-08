Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 7: Officials report 739 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Medical workers suit up with protective personal equipment as they prepare to administer COVID-19 antibody tests and diagnostic tests at a converted vehicle inspection station, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Local officials across Texas say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 183,201 total COVID-19 cases and 2,361 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 739 new cases as of Sunday. Three new deaths were reported today.

The overall case count includes a backlog of 1,451 cases, according to health officials. The total death toll includes 150 backlogged deaths from December 10,2020 - January 18, 2021.

City officials also reported that 944 patients are hospitalized, 354 are in the intensive care unit and 200 are on ventilators.

There are 14% of staffed beds available and 55% of ventilators available.

