Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 7: Officials report 739 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 183,201 total COVID-19 cases and 2,361 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 739 new cases as of Sunday. Three new deaths were reported today.
The overall case count includes a backlog of 1,451 cases, according to health officials. The total death toll includes 150 backlogged deaths from December 10,2020 - January 18, 2021.
City officials also reported that 944 patients are hospitalized, 354 are in the intensive care unit and 200 are on ventilators.
There are 14% of staffed beds available and 55% of ventilators available.
