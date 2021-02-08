52ºF

Grease fire damages apartment on North Side, fire officials say

Fire was called in around 2 a.m. at The Grove Apartments in 11900 block of Parliament Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

North Side apartment fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a North Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. at The Grove Apartments found in the 11900 block of Parliament Street, not far from West Avenue.

Firefighters said the fire was a grease fire that started in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

Fire officials said the fire was put out without incident, but that they had to pull some ceiling and sheetrock to check for hot spots and minor damage in the apartment.

No one was hurt in the fire. A damage estimate was not given.

