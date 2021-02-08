Man arrested after driving through outdoor church service, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he drove through an outdoor church service on Sunday, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, located at 223 E. Summit, during an outdoor service.

Police said the suspect drove through the closed parking lot while the service was underway and gave the crowd “vulgar gestures.”

The suspect then slowly sped off while still in the parking lot, causing several people to jump out of the way with their children and chairs, according to officials.

He then left the area in his car and ran over traffic cones.

According to police, officers later saw the suspect reversing from a driveway at his listed address and were able to detain him.

The man was booked for several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Related: ‘This is uncalled for insanity’: Chief McManus says on shooting at church event that injured young boy, man