Woman accused in series of aggravated robberies at Cricket Wireless stores arrested, records show

Ayona Tunstill has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who San Antonio police say robbed a Cricket Wireless store on the South Side last month has been arrested.

Ayona Tunstill, 24, was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said Tunstill and another suspect went to the store at 11643 SE Loop 410, near Roosevelt Avenue, on Jan. 19, and acted “as if they were interested in making a purchase.”

An employee opened a safe containing cell phones, and the other suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the employee and told him to sit down.

Tunstill then got a large bag and filled it with cell phones, according to an arrest affidavit.

The two suspects took cash from the register before leaving in a maroon Chevrolet sedan, investigators said.

San Antonio police said they were involved in two other similar incidents in Central Texas.

Tunstill was first arrested on Jan. 23 after a robbery at a Cricket Wireless Store in Giddings, Texas, a city west of Austin, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Akins, 26, was also arrested by LCSO deputies on Jan. 23 and charged with aggravated robbery.

It is unclear if Akins was involved in the San Antonio robbery, and he is not listed in Bexar County Jail records.

