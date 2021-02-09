Second person found dead in truck on Southwest Side identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A man whose body was found near a slain woman inside a truck on the Southwest Side has been identified by authorities.

Ruben Urquiza, 37, was found dead Saturday on a property in the 7200 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was discovered in the cabin of the truck near 26-year-old Stephanie Vences, whose cause of death has not been determined.

The Medical Examiner’s office said Urquiza’s manner of death is still pending.

A property owner found them inside the truck while walking around 4 p.m. She noticed the truck was “suspiciously parked” on the property.

It is unclear how long the two were in the truck at the time of their deaths, police said.

San Antonio police on Tuesday said there are no updates in the case, and it is still under investigation. SAPD initially called it a suspicious death.

