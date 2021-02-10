SAPD: Suspect accused of stabbing man twice, stealing his fanny pack at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested after a man was robbed of his fanny pack and stabbed at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Benjamin Lawson, 31, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said Lawson argued with and stabbed a man with a kitchen knife on Feb. 3 at the Nova apartment complex located in the 14200 block of Vance Jackson, not far from UTSA Boulevard.

During the scuffle, the victim’s fanny pack that contained money and personal belongings fell to the floor.

Investigators said Lawson stole the fanny pack and fled.

The victim was stabbed at least twice, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lawson was identified by the victim and a witness, the affidavit states.

