Two cases of COVID-19 UK variant confirmed in Comal County

SAN ANTONIO – Comal County health officials have confirmed two cases of the COVID-19 UK variant a day after San Antonio officials announced that it had been detected in Bexar County.

Public health officials on Wednesday announced the new cases, bringing the total case count in that county to 8,685.

The UK variant, identified as B.1.1.7, is known to spread more quickly and easily than others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is the first report of variant strains found in Comal County residents,” Comal County Director of Public Health Cheryl Fraser said in a news release, adding that they received the information from the Department of State Health Services.

“Not every specimen is strain typed, but samples are randomly being selected and sent to the CDC for surveillance purposes,” she added. “Public Health continues to work with the CDC and DSHS to monitor this closely.”

Comal County also reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are currently 622 active and probable cases, and of those, 73 are hospitalized.

The virus has resulted in 269 deaths in Comal County.

The San Antonio Metro Health Department on Tuesday confirmed the first two cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Bexar County.

These two cases are currently still under investigation by Metro Health and more information will be provided when it is available.

The B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in the United Kingdom in late 2020. Scientists are investigating if it is associated with an increased risk of death.

