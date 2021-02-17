34ºF

Beware of falling icicles, dangerous sidewalks, roadways

People should use extra pre-caution if they plan to leave their homes

Steven Cavazos , Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Areas across San Antonio are still covered in ice, which has created dangerous conditions on sidewalks and roadways.

The icy weather has created treacherous paths after Monday’s snow was compressed and then iced over.

People should take extra caution if they leave their homes and be aware of falling icicles. Some helpful tips to keep in mind include walking slow, avoiding distractions and keeping hands out of pockets.

If possible, people should avoid traveling until conditions improve. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation are urging people to stay off the roads. TxDOT reported that dangerous icy conditions are present across the entire region.

All major highways and ramps in San Antonio are presently closed due to the icy conditions. You can view the latest conditions here.

