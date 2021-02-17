Beware of falling icicles, dangerous sidewalks, roadways

SAN ANTONIO – Areas across San Antonio are still covered in ice, which has created dangerous conditions on sidewalks and roadways.

The icy weather has created treacherous paths after Monday’s snow was compressed and then iced over.

People should take extra caution if they leave their homes and be aware of falling icicles. Some helpful tips to keep in mind include walking slow, avoiding distractions and keeping hands out of pockets.

IMPORTANT:



As temperatures rise BRIEFLY above freezing today, please be careful of falling ice and icicles.



More wintry mix is expected Thursday morning, with a thaw finally Friday afternoon.



Pic: San Antonio pic.twitter.com/g6U63xmTp0 — Sarah Spivey (@KSATSarahSpivey) February 17, 2021

If possible, people should avoid traveling until conditions improve. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation are urging people to stay off the roads. TxDOT reported that dangerous icy conditions are present across the entire region.

All major highways and ramps in San Antonio are presently closed due to the icy conditions. You can view the latest conditions here.

