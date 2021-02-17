Follow these tips to stay safe, warm during a power outage

SAN ANOTNIO – As first responders work through widespread, prolonged power outages, they are providing tips on what you can do to stay safe if your power goes out.

Roll up a towel or blanket and cover any small openings of doors going to the outside. This prevents cold air from getting inside of the home.

Gather blankets, close your blinds and curtains and gather in a room with family.

Use common sense when operating a space heater.

Keep it away from furniture and make sure it has no defects.

If you are using a generator, place it at least 20 feet away from the home.

Never warm your home with an oven, even it if it is a gas oven.

This prevents a fire hazard and the threat of carbon monoxide buildup inside.

Be prepared

Have plenty of blankets, flashlights, and fresh batteries for smoke or carbon monoxide detectors.

