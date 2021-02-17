You need to check your pipes for leaks after ice, snow thaws

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures get above the freezing mark, San Antonio Water System officials are reminding people that it’s important to check your plumbing.

You need to find out if any pipes have broken or cracked because leaks can cause lasting and costly water damage.

Here’s the advice from SAWS:

Please pay special attention to pipes in outside walls or unheated spaces because leaks from there could cause significant damage to homes and businesses.

If you suspect a leak, shut off the main water service to your home and contact a plumber to make the repairs.

Be sure you know where and how to shut off your water at the meter and be prepared to turn it off if your pipes start leaking.

Watch the video below to learn how to shut your water off at the meter:

