Apartment building on North Side collapses following large fire

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – It has been more than 14 hours and counting for firefighters battling a fire at an apartment complex in far North Bexar County.

The fire started around 1 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of TPC Parkway.

Residents said they had received an alert to turn off their water heater, and moments later, a fire erupted on the second floor of an apartment building in the complex, officials said.

Bexar County fire officials say 50 residents were evacuated from the building.

The fire then expanded to other units in the building, destroying it slowly as fire crews worked to extinguish it.

San Antonio firefighters are working to extinguish a large apartment fire on the North Side. (KSAT)

Fire officials said they’re bringing water to the scene and fighting the flames because the hydrant at the complex isn’t dispensing water since it was frozen. Six water trucks have already emptied, and more help is expected.

Several fire crews from different agencies are assisting at the scene.

A SAWS map shows a water outage in the area. Residents at the complex say they didn’t have water, and SAWS says water is supposed to be restored to the east of U.S. 281 near Evans and Bulverde roads on Friday.

There is no word yet on any injuries, and the cause of the fire remains unknown, according to officials.

As many as seven cars have been burned by the fire.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Video/photo courtesy: Stephanie Rogers