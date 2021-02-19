SAPD: Icy bridge shut down after woman rolls pickup truck on city’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have shut down an icy bridge after a woman rolled her pickup truck over on the city’s West Side overnight.

The rollover crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Commerce Street and North General McMullen Drive.

According to police, a woman in her 20s lost control of her vehicle over the icy bridge as she was approaching West Commerce Street and hit a utility pole, causing the vehicle to roll over into a Planet Fitness parking lot.

Police said firefighters extracted the woman from the vehicle. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

SAPD has since closed down the icy bridge.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.