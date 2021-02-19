Texas governor will hold 3 p.m. update as state recovers from winter disaster

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold another update Friday at 3 p.m. as the winter weather that devastated the state subsided.

The update comes hours after President Joe Biden confirmed he will sign a major disaster declaration, allowing homeowners to recoup repair expenses incurred during the winter storm which reamed Texas in waves since Sunday night. The president also said he hopes to visit Texas soon when his presence won’t burden first responders and recovery efforts.

Tonight, I called Governor Greg Abbott to discuss the ongoing situation in Texas and identify ways we can support the state’s recovery from this storm. I made clear to the Governor that I’ll work relentlessly to get his state what they need. pic.twitter.com/UBwH8DMep2 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2021

Abbott made a public request for the major disaster declaration during a news conference on Thursday. Later that night, the president called him to discuss how the federal government can assist Texas recovery efforts.

Millions of Texans were without power for most of this week while temperatures were freezing. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas mandated controlled outages beginning early Monday morning because demand far exceeded the supply of power, all while power generation was cut by roughly 40% due to the storm, ERCOT officials said.

On Friday, ERCOT ended emergency conditions, marking the beginning of a return to normalcy.

But work remains to be done. Thousands of homeowners still don’t have power and millions of Texans are under boil water notices as due to electrical pumps being knocked offline. Going days without power, many homeowners also saw their pipes burst, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The total cost of the weather event has yet to be determined.

As the weather subsides, Texas lawmakers will soon focus their efforts on how to reform ERCOT and prevent this disaster from occurring again. Abbott announced that ERCOT issues are now emergency items that must be taken up by the legislature.

Some proposals include mandating winterization processes for power generators to ensure they can withstand freezing temperatures. Abbott is also asking for funding to modernize the grid and make it more reliable.

