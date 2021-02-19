VIA resumes operations Friday at 10 a.m., expect some delays and detours

VIA says sales tax would go toward VIA link, improved bus service and rapid transit system

SAN ANTONIO – After a couple of days of suspended services because of icy roads, VIA will resume essential service schedules Friday at 10 a.m.

The routes will run on the essential service schedules, but VIA says to expect detours and delays as some roads and highways remain closed and road conditions improve.

Customer information lines are open until 10 p.m. Friday for anybody who may have questions about their routes.

Any detours or service changes will be posted on VIA social media channels or at VIAinfo.net

