Driver hospitalized after major two-vehicle crash in West Bexar County, deputies say

One driver is hospitalized following a major two-vehicle crash in West Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BEXAR COUNTY – One driver is hospitalized following a major two-vehicle crash in West Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Saturday night on Wt Montgomery Road.

Deputies said a truck was traveling southbound and a car was traveling northbound, when the truck turned in front of the car, leading to the crash.

The driver of the truck didn’t see the car coming at the time of the turn, according to BCSO.

Officials said the driver of the car was hospitalized and their condition is unknown. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the wreck.

Speed was also not a factor in the crash, according to deputies.

Further details are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Driver of 18-wheeler ejected, killed in crash on Interstate 10, police say