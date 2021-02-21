On Sunday morning, Bexar County Sheriff Deputies volunteered at one of the bottled water distribution sites located in the parking lot of the AT&T Center Lot 7.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio, Bexar County and the San Antonio Food Bank have joined forces to provide bottled water to thousands of people across the area.

Parking lots at more than 10 locations across the city and county have become hydration stops for those still dealing with the consequences of the winter storm or can’t find the supplies needed at grocery stores.

Eddie Ibarra was the first in line Sunday morning at the AT&T Center’s distribution site, located at Gate G Lot 7.

“We’ve had to boil water (to drink),” Ibarra said. “We’ve been getting by, but this is going to be a big help.”

He, along with anyone who showed up, received one case of bottled water.

“Even our pet needs bottled water, too,” Ibarra said. “So, we’ve got to give him water when we feed him, too.”

Volunteers needed at bottled water distribution sites all week. Registration must be completed online. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Others are wanting to think ahead as their supply at home is running extremely low and repairs to fix the problem may take days.

“We only have like a gallon of water left,” Ricardo Vásquez said. “Our water is still coming out orange.”

While different entities have supplied the water, it’s thanks to volunteers that distribution will be possible during the next two weeks.

On Sunday morning, Bexar County sheriff deputies carried cases of bottled water to vehicles in line. Ibarra and Vásquez said they’re grateful and plan to make another trip in the days to come, which is why volunteers are urgently needed.

The City of San Antonio asks that volunteers register for a shift Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26 at any of the following locations: Community Bible Church, Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, Brooks, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Rolling Oaks Mall, Port San Antonio, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Sea World, Heroes Stadium, Our Lady of the Lake, Bullis County Park, Julius Matthey Middle School, AT&T Center Parking Lot 7, and Leon Valley Community Center.

Volunteers will work outside during the entirety of the shift and must be able to lift at least 20 pounds. Tasks for volunteers include directing traffic and carrying cases of water to people’s vehicles throughout the shift.

There are three shifts to choose from each day, including in the morning from 8:00 a.m. to noon, mid-day from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by the last shift from 2:30 to 6:00 p.m..

Shift leaders are also needed to help coordinate and communicate with volunteers. To register to volunteer, click here.

To see other city efforts happening to help residents recover, visit the City of San Antonio’s website here.

