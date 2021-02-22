Electrical pole suspended in air by power lines after bottom half taken out by driver

SAN ANTONIO – The intersection of North St. Mary’s Street and McCullough Avenue was closed for several hours after a driver took out the bottom half of a utility pole out around 4 a.m. Monday.

San Antonio police said the woman was driving her black sport utility vehicle eastbound on McCullough when she lost control and took out half of an electrical pole, a VIA bench and a pedestrian sign.

The front of her SUV sustained severe damage, however, police say the woman driving only had minor injuries.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution to get checked out.

Police believe the woman was driving under the influence, and DWI charges are pending.

The pole the woman hit was suspended in the air by the power lines holding it up. Several CPS Energy crews were called out to replace the pole.