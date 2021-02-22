Fallen candle to blame for RV fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A fire started by a knocked over candle damaged a recreational vehicle parked in the drive-way of a home on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio fire officials said Monday.

The fire was called in just before 2 a.m. in the 12700 block of Thomas Sumter Street, not far from Judson Road and Interstate 35.

Firefighters said the brother of the homeowner was staying in an RV in the driveway when he accidentally knocked over the candle and started the fire.

The fire caused major damage to the RV and scorched the outside of the house along with the garage door, but did not make it inside the home, fire officials said.

Damage to the RV is estimated at $40,000. Damage to the home is estimated at $10,000.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

There were no reports of injuries.