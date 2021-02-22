San Antonio police have a lot of unanswered questions after woman’s apparent murder

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police appear to have a lot of unanswered questions regarding the apparent murder of a woman in her Southwest Side home Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene in the 5500 block of Little Creek Drive after hearing from the woman’s son.

“(He) called and said his mother was injured,” said Officer Cory Schuler, a public information officer with SAPD. “Upon further investigation, the officers did find the mother to be fatally injured.”

Schuler would not elaborate on the woman’s cause of death.

However, records show the initial call to 911 just before 8 a.m. was for a cutting in progress.

A police supervisor at the scene also confirmed early on that the woman had been stabbed.

Several EMS units showed up at the scene but paramedics realized there wasn't anything they could do to save the woman. (KSAT 12 News)

However, when it came to offering an official word on the case, the story changed.

“The medical examiner has yet to determine that. (Officers) just know when they did arrive she was already deceased,” Schuler said.

Although the same supervisor originally described the incident as a “family disturbance,” public information officers also backed away from that information later.

Schuler said repeatedly that he was not able to offer details on the case because he did not want to jeopardize the investigation.

He did say that the woman’s son, who is a juvenile, was not a suspect in the case.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is described as being between the ages of 30 and 50.

During the early hours of the case, SAPD had launched its EAGLE helicopter and was searching for a vehicle somehow tied to the incident.

Police described the car as a white Chevy Camaro with a black stripe down its center.