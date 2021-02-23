New Braunfels mayor reveals COVID-19 diagnosis during city council meeting

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Mayor of New Braunfels, Rusty Brockman, announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

According to the newspaper, Brockman announced his diagnosis on the Zoom meeting platform during a city council meeting.

“Unfortunately, the positive test for COVID hit both my wife and I this past week, so we are not wanting to share this gift with anyone,” Brockman said. “We appreciate those who have masked up, washed up and socially distanced. We look forward to getting better so we both can be back out amongst the community.”

According to the paper’s report, Justin Meadows, mayor pro tem, wished Brockman and his wife a speedy recovery.

