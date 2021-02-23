Police suspect child was playing with gun when 10-year-old was shot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still trying to determine how a child got his hands on a gun, pulling the trigger and wounding a 10-year-old boy at a home on the city’s West Side.

“We don’t know. We are trying to figure that out,” said Sgt. Koch with SAPD. “They were playing, possibly playing with one, and it went off.”

Officers found the wounded boy shortly before 10 p.m. Monday inside a home in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton.

They say the gunfire hit him in his upper body, critically wounding him.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police, meanwhile, worked to sort out what happened and how it happened.

They say they determined that another child, a boy around the same age, somehow had fired the shot.

“As of right now we’re treating this as an accidental shooting,” Koch said.

Police said they wanted to speak with that other boy but he left the scene before they arrived, taking the gun with him.

They searched the area, but did not find him right away.

As of Tuesday morning, it was unclear whether officers had located him.

Koch said although the shooting appeared to be accidental, he did not know whether the suspected shooter would face any charges.

