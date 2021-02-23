CPS Energy provides update on power outages, restoration

SAN ANTONIO – (The livestream is over. We will have a recap of the news conference soon online and on KSAT 12 News at 5,6, and 10.)

CPS Energy leaders will provide the latest on power outages and the restoration process during a news conference Tuesday.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. and can be viewed in this article in the video player above. Delays are possible.

The briefing comes one day after dozens of irate customers gave the utility’s top brass a piece of their minds during the first CPS Board of Trustees meeting since last week’s controlled outages.

At the peak of the utility’s-controlled outages strategy, there were about 372,000 customers without power. Trustees heard the stories behind the statistics during nearly two-and-a-half hours of public comment.

Also on Monday, CPS Energy President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams said that customers will not see skyrocketing fuel costs incurred during the storm reflected on their bills, for now.

With more elected officials indicating that the state government should step in to protect taxpayers from the costs, Gold-Williams said the utility company will seek those relief dollars first before customers are ever charged for it.

“Our goal is to use every financial tool, every negotiating tool, every partnership, everything we can to bring that down,” she said.

