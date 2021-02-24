72ºF

Man hospitalized in altercation just west of downtown, police say

Officers called around 7:15 a.m. to 200 block of N. Medina Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Steven Cavazos , Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, San Antonio, downtown
West Travis cutting image.
SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured during an altercation just west of downtown early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to the 200 block of North Medina Street, not far from West Travis Street after receiving reports of a person wounded.

According to police, three people had gotten into a fight when one of the men swung a backpack with something sharp inside, injuring one of them.

Transit police were the first on scene. The injured man was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD said the other two men involved in the fight were detained for questioning. It is unclear who started the fight or exactly what the fight was about.

Police did not say if anyone will be facing charges as a result of the incident.

