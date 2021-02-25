Winter freeze damages San Antonio coal plant; limits capacity

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The freeze that swept through San Antonio last week damaged a piece of equipment at San Antonio’s only remaining coal plant, forcing CPS Energy to temporarily run one unit on natural gas.

Equipment that kept the plant compliant with federal Clean Air Act standards failed due to the freezing temperatures in San Antonio, requiring the older of the two units at Spruce Coal Plant to stop burning coal while the state was experiencing massive blackouts.

The younger unit was unaffected by the equipment failure. During the worst of the outage, the older unit was able to produce limited capacity by burning natural gas, CPS CEO Paula Gold-Williams said at a press conference Tuesday.

