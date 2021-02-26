Investigators trying to determine cause of fire that damaged home on near West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a vacant house fire on the city’s near West Side early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called around 6:45 a.m. at a home on Menchaca Street near North Zarzamora after receiving word of flames showing.

Firefighters said when they arrived the house was fully-engulfed in flames. They were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident and kept it from spreading to neighboring homes. The home itself, however, was severely damaged.

Fire officials said no one was inside at the time of the fire. San Antonio police say homeless however have often have been spotted sleeping there.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A damage estimate was not given.