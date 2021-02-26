Massive flames engulf vacant home on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A vacant home on the city’s Northwest Side was damaged by a massive fire early Friday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 1800 block of West Wildwood, not far from Interstate 10 and West Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. The fire began on the backside of the home and then quickly spread, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. Authorities say the house has been vacant for years. Damage to the home is estimated at roughly $50,000.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.