Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 28: Officials report 318 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Medical personnel administer COVID-19 testing at a drive-through site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 196,528 total COVID-19 cases and 2,670 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 318 new cases as of Sunday. No new deaths were reported today.

The total case count includes a backlog of 491 cases and the total death toll includes 150 deaths, ranging from December 2, 2020 - February 10, 2021, according to health officials.

The 7-day rolling average will be reported during Tuesday’s briefing since there wasn’t enough data this week due to lack of testing because of last week’s winter storm.

City officials also reported that 447 patients are hospitalized, 195 are in the intensive care unit and 111 are on ventilators.

There are 11% of staffed beds available and 66% of ventilators available.

