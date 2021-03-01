NEISD grad, former Texas A&M football player strives to make USA olympic bobsled team

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has had some amazing athletes over the years, with many often reaching the mountain top of their respective sports.

And it may soon be time to add to that list, as a North East Independent School District graduate and former Texas A&M wide receiver is now striving to represent the United States in the next winter olympics on the nation’s bobsledding team.

“I graduated from A&M, played football and ended up tearing my ACL my last regular season game of my senior year. And, you know, that kind of closed the door on any hopes of trying to make it to the NFL which I wasn’t necessarily expected to do, but I wanted to at least do the pro day and all that,” Boone Niederhofer said.

Niederhofer’s NFL dreams may have been shattered, but after some time away from the football field, he found a new passion and a new way to compete: bobsledding.

“USA bobsled has combines throughout the country. Thankfully, there was one actually in College Station that I was able to go to,” Niederhofer said.

From College Station to Lake Placid to competitions overseas, Boone has been on the fast track to success, already representing the national team and winning.

“We went there to get some drivers qualified for the Olympics next year and we accomplished that goal,” Niederhofer said.

Neiderhofer, a graduate of Churchill High School, said it was his workout regime on the gridiron that also enabled him to be a quick study in bobsledding.

“Being able just to push something, you know, is actually a pretty big deal in football, whether you’re blocking or a running back, trying to run through a tackle, it just develops a lot of power. And I think I mean, obviously, I think working, pushing sleds every week I am definitely prepared me to push a button to push a bobsled,” Niederhofer said.

It has been far from easy, however, having to do unique training during a pandemic. Boone got creative to stay in national team shape.

“I was doing like lunges and step-ups with like a backpack full of rocks or anything that I could find that was heavy and just doing sprints on my own, he said. Thankfully, I had some buddies that had a garage gym.”

Niederhofer said his work is just the first step in a long journey towards a gold medal.

“The ultimate goal is definitely to make the Winter Olympics. But whether that happens or not, I’ve had a blast doing this. And definitely you know, I built some good habits,” Niederhofer said.