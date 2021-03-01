San Marcos police investigating 4 shootings, including 2 that happened at parties over the weekend

San Marcos police are investigating four incidents involving deadly conduct that happened over the weekend.

Officers are also investigating if two of those shootings that took place at separate parties early Sunday are connected.

Officials said officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. Sunday to The Retreat Apartments at 512 Craddock Ave. after someone allegedly fired a weapon.

Police said a party was underway when unknown men tried to enter and were denied. One of the men fired a pistol into the air several times, and a second person pointed an assault rifle at a bystander.

They then left the scene.

Another shooting at a party took place just before 4 a.m. at the Copper Beach Apartments at 1701 Mill St.

Police said a party was underway in a building when the same potential suspects from The Retreat shooting tried to enter.

The men were denied entry, and one of them fired an assault rifle.

Police said a resident returned fire but no one was injured.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Police said they were able to recover spent shell casings at the Copper Beach incident, and they found bullet holes on apartment buildings and one vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shootings at The Retreat or Copper Beach is asked to call 512-753-2306 or email paubry@sanmarcostx.gov and reference incident 21-12021.

Police are also investigating two shooting calls that happened on Saturday.

Officers responded to the first shooting at 5 p.m. at Dunbar Park at 801 Martin Luther King Drive, where they found spent shell casings but no one injured.

The second shooting call came in at about 9:30 p.m. at the Green Spring Apartments at 1654 Post Road.

Police said no evidence was recovered at that alleged shooting.

Anyone with information on the Dunbar Park shooting is asked to call 512-753-2312 or email dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov and reference incident 21-11893, and anyone with information on the Green Springs Apartment shooting is asked to call the police at 512-753-2300.

None of the shootings resulted in any injuries, police said.

