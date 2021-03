3-month-old Samantha Margarita Reyes is missing and at risk, according to SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing three-month-old girl who is missing and considered to be at risk.

Samantha Margarita Reyes was last seen in the 100 block of La Gloria.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and her hair is cut straight across the front and over her ears.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.