Bottled, bulk water distribution sites to close Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio and San Antonio Water System will close their bottled and bulk water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a news release, the decision to close the sites was made due to lower demand for bottled and bulk water after service was restored to all of San Antonio.

The city will continue to provide bottled water delivery to vulnerable residents, including homebound seniors and apartment complexes with no drinking water, through Saturday. Delivery availability is limited but can be requested by calling 311.

“I’d like to thank all of our volunteers, police and fire cadets, City and SAWS departments, the National Guard and the Texas Guard for joining our efforts to step in and help our community during a time of need,” said San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh. “Thanks to their efforts, we were able to distribute more than 500,000 cases of water and provide bulk water to our community.”

SAWS is accepting applications from customers who need assistance making plumbing repairs to quickly restore service and minimize water loss.

Customers can apply for the Customer Pipe Repair (CPR) program online. They can also get help filing an application by calling 210 233-FIXX (3499) or by emailing to CPR-SA@saws.org. Spanish language assistance is available by phone or email.

