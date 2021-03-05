Driver crashes into apartment, knocks down toilet with vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews had to shut off the water to a West Side apartment building after a vehicle crashed into it late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. at the Diplomat Apartments in the 1800 block of Thompson Place, not far from Highway 90 and South General McMullen Drive.

According to police, the driver struck the back side of the apartment building with the vehicle, putting a hole in the wall and knocking down a toilet inside the apartment.

Police said firefighters had to turn off the water to the building as they worked at the scene.

Authorities did not say why the driver crashed into the building or say if the driver will face any charges.

The San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

No injuries were reported.