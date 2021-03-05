Man grazed by bullet during altercation on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet during an argument on the city’s South Side late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 10:40 p.m. to the intersection of Conner Street and W. Mitchell Street, not far from Highway 90 after receiving reports of a person wounded.

According to police, a man and woman had gotten into an altercation near Rittiman Road and the suspect followed the woman and her brother across town to Conner Street.

Police said the brother of the woman got out of the vehicle on W. Mitchell and argued with the man again before going back to his car. That’s when, police say, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the vehicle, grazing the woman’s brother in the shoulder.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim went to Conner Street where he called for help, police said.

SAPD said the victim chose not go to the hospital. The suspect has not yet been found.

Ad

Authorities did not say what the initial argument was over.